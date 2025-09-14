Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 13, 2025
Two games were scheduled for the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Saturday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (69-74) Won 6-5
- Rhett Lowder pitched two innings with two hits, one run and two strikeouts. This was Lowder's first start since May 22.
- Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a solo home run.
- Rece Hinds went 2-5 with a two run home run and two runs scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4 with a sacrifice-fly RBI and a run scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 4-5 with a stolen base.
- Edwin Rios went 2-4 with a two run home run and a walk.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-5.
- Buck Farmer pitched two innings with one hit allowed, two runs, one earned run, a walk and a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (72-51) Lost 2-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Cam Collier went 0-4.
- Cade Hunter went 1-1 with a double and a run scored.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a double.
- Kevin Abel pitched five innings with two hits allowed, one run, four walks and seven strikeouts.
