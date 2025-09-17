Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 16, 2025
Three games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affilates on Tuesday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Notes:
- Alfredo Duno wins Florida State League MVP
- Carlos Sanchez, Adolfo Sanchez and former Reds prospect Sammy Stafura were named to the Florida State League All-Star team.
- Daytona's season comes to an end with their loss on Tuesday.
Louisville Bats (70-75) Won 3-1
- Blake Dunn went 1-2 with a solo home run, a walk, stolen base and two runs scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-3 with a solo home run and a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-4.
- Connor Joe went 1-3.
- Lyon Richardson pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout.
- Sam Moll pitched a scoreless inning with a walk.
- Luis Mey pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (1-0) Won 8-6 (Game One)
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-5 with a run scored.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4 with a RBI and a run scored
- Austin Hendrick went 4-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
- Ruben Ibarra went 0-4 with a walk, RBI and a run scored
- Cam Collier went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched a scoreless inning with a walk and a strikeout.
Daytona Tortugas (0-2) Lost 9-2
- Alfredo Duno went 0-4. Duno had an average of .118 and a .404 OPS in this series.
- Tyson Lewis went 2-4.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4.
- Kien Vu went 0-3.
- Bernard Moon went 1-2 with a run scored.
- Ichiro Cano went 1-3. Cano had a .417 average with a ,917 OPS in this series.
- Alfredo Alacantara went 1-3. Alcantara finished the series with a .385 average and a 1.053 OPS.
