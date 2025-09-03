Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 2, 2025
Four games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Tuesday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (61-72) Won 9-7
- Rece Hinds went 4-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBIs, two stolen bases, and two runs scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with a run scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-5 with a run scored.
- Blake Dunn went 2-4 with a solo home run, double, stolen base and three RBIs.
- Chase Petty pitched 5 1/3 innings with eight hits allowed, five runs (three earned), three walks and three strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (67-56) Won 4-3
- Cam Collier went 3-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Collier hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the nineth inning.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a double, walk and a run scored.
- Ruben Ibarra went 1-3 with a double, walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Kevin Abel pitched 6 1/3 innings with one hit allowed, one run, one walk with four strikeouts.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched one inning with a hit allowed and two strikeouts.
- TJ Antone pitched 2/3 of an inning with two hits, two runs and a strikeout.
Dayton Dragons (48-75) Won 4-3
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a double and a RBI.
- Carter Graham went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Alexander Vargas went 1-3 with a stolen base and a run scored.
Daytona Tortugas (63-63) Won 6-1
Daytona Clinches a playoff birth with a win on Tuesday.
- Kyle Henley went 2-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored. He now has 52 stolen bases on the year.
- Kien Vu went 2-4 with a two-run home run.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs.
- Tyson Lewis went 3-4 with a double and a RBI.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-5.
- Mason Neville went 0-3 with two walks.
