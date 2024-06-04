Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Stat Leaders: Top Performers in Farm System

The Reds' farm system is loaded with talent. Here are their stat leads going into Tuesday night.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Zach Maxwell (78) throws during spring training workouts, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
The Cincinnati Reds' minor league system has always been a breeding ground for future Major League talent. This article takes a closer look at the organization’s Minor League leaders through Monday, June 3:

Batting Leaders (Minimum 50 Plate Appearances)

OPS

1. Sheng-En Lin (ACL) | 1.018
2. Jay Allen II (High A) | .962
3. Luis Reyes (ACL) | .943
4. Sal Stewart (High A) | .856
5. Dominic Pitelli (AA) | .836

wRC+

1. Jay Allen II (High A) | 169
2. Sheng-En Lin (ACL) | 157
3. Sal Stewart (High A) | 144
4. Dominic Pitelli (AA) | 142
T5. Luis Reyes (ACL) | 138
T5. Nick Northcut (AA) 138

Home Runs

1. Nick Northcut (AA) | 11
2, Ariel Almonte (Low A) | 11
3. Cam Collier (High A) | 9
4. Rece Hinds (AAA) | 8
5. Jay Allen II (High A) | 7

Stolen Bases

1. Tyler Callihan (AA) | 16
2. Dominic Pitelli (AA) | 14
3. Kyle Henley (ACL) | 13
T4. Carlos Jorge (High A) | 11
T4: Jay Allen II (High A) | 11

Pitching Leaders

ERA

1. Anyer Laureano (Low A) | 1.40
2. Zach Maxwell (AAA) | 1.50
3. Randy Wynne (AAA) | 1.59
4. Nestor Lorant (Low A) | 1.67
5. Carson Rudd (AA) | 1.76

Strikeout %

1. Zach Maxwell (AAA) | 45.2%
2. Luis Morellis (ACL) | 41.5%
3. Andrew Moore (High A) | 38.8%
4. Brooks Kriske (AAA) | 35.3%
5. Jose Franco (High A) | 33.1%

WHIP

1. Luis Morellis (ACL) | 0.86
2. David Lorduy (ACL) | 0.89
3. Brooks Kriske (AAA) | 0.91
4. Donovan Benoit (AA) | 1.00
5. Randy Wynee (AAA) | 1.01

Saves

1. Tony Santillan (AAA) | 11
T2. Luis Mey (High A) | 4
T2.. Jake Gozzo (AA) | 4
T4. Brock Bell (High A) | 3
T4. Andrew Moore (High A) | 3
T4. Simon Miller (Low A) | 3

