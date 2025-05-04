Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Rece Hinds Hits Sixth Home Run of Season, Connor Phillips Returns

Phillips has been on the injured list since the beginning of the season.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) hits the ball int the sixth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. Giants won 5-2.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) hits the ball int the sixth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. Giants won 5-2. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Three of the four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (15-16) Lost 5-4

  • Jacob Hurtubise went 1-5.
  • Will Benson went 1-4.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-3 with his sixth home run of the season.
  • Sam Moll gave up two runs on three hits in his inning of work.
  • Albert Abreu gave up a run in 1 2/3 innings.

Chattanooga Lookouts (13-11) were rained out.

Dayton Dragons (8-18) Lost 2-0

  • Carlos Jorge went 0-4.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
  • John Michael Faile went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Adam Serwinowski gave up two runs on three hits over 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out six.
  • Connor Phillips pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, did not walk a batter, and struck out two. 

Daytona Tortugas (11-15) Lost 14-1

  • Kyle Henley went 1-4 and stole his 13th base of the season.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with a walk.

