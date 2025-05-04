Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Rece Hinds Hits Sixth Home Run of Season, Connor Phillips Returns
Three of the four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (15-16) Lost 5-4
- Jacob Hurtubise went 1-5.
- Will Benson went 1-4.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3 with his sixth home run of the season.
- Sam Moll gave up two runs on three hits in his inning of work.
- Albert Abreu gave up a run in 1 2/3 innings.
Chattanooga Lookouts (13-11) were rained out.
Dayton Dragons (8-18) Lost 2-0
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- John Michael Faile went 0-3 with a walk.
- Adam Serwinowski gave up two runs on three hits over 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out six.
- Connor Phillips pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, did not walk a batter, and struck out two.
Daytona Tortugas (11-15) Lost 14-1
- Kyle Henley went 1-4 and stole his 13th base of the season.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with a walk.
