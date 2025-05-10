Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Sammy Stafura Homers, Sam Moll Strikes Out Three
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (18-18) Lost 5-2
- Ivan Johnson went 0-3 with a walk.
- Yosver Zulueta struck out four over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up just one hit and did not walk a batter.
- Joe La Sorsa pitched two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- Lenny Torres struck out a batter in a perfect inning in relief.
- Sam Moll struck out three of the four batters he faced in a scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (16-14) Lost 3-0
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3 with a walk.
- Dominic Pitelli went 1-4 with two stolen bases.
- Jose Acuna gave up one run on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out two.
Dayton Dragons (11-20) Won 9-4
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4 with two walks and his first home run of the season.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-6 with a double.
- Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a triple and a walk.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4.
Daytona Tortugas (14-17) Won 7-2
- Sammy Stafura went 2-4 with a double and his third home run of the season.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
- David Lorduy gave up one run over four innings. He allowed three hits, walked two, and struck out four.
- Nick Sando struck out nine batters over three innings of one-run baseball on Friday.
ACL Reds (2-3) Lost 5-2
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-3.
