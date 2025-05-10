Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Sammy Stafura Homers, Sam Moll Strikes Out Three

Stafura hit his third home run of the season on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) pitches in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) pitches in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (18-18) Lost 5-2

  • Ivan Johnson went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Yosver Zulueta struck out four over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up just one hit and did not walk a batter.
  • Joe La Sorsa pitched two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
  • Lenny Torres struck out a batter in a perfect inning in relief.
  • Sam Moll struck out three of the four batters he faced in a scoreless inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (16-14) Lost 3-0

  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
  • Sal Stewart went 2-4.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Dominic Pitelli went 1-4 with two stolen bases.
  • Jose Acuna gave up one run on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out two.

Dayton Dragons (11-20) Won 9-4

  • Carlos Jorge went 1-4 with two walks and his first home run of the season.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 2-6 with a double.
  • Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a triple and a walk.
  • John Michael Faile went 1-4.

Daytona Tortugas (14-17) Won 7-2

  • Sammy Stafura went 2-4 with a double and his third home run of the season.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
  • David Lorduy gave up one run over four innings. He allowed three hits, walked two, and struck out four.
  • Nick Sando struck out nine batters over three innings of one-run baseball on Friday.

ACL Reds (2-3) Lost 5-2

  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-3.

