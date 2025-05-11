Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Wade Miley Strikes Out Six in Rehab Start
Four of the five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (18-19) Lost 9-0
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-4.
- Blake Dunn went 0-4.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-4.
- Albert Abreu tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and struck out a batter.
- Zach Maxwell struck out two and gave up one hit in his scoreless inning in relief.
Dayton Dragons (11-21) Lost 13-5
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4 with a walk.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-5.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-1 with three walks.
- John Michael Faile went 0-4 with a walk.
- Wade Miley gave up three runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.
- Adam Serwinowski gave up five runs on six hits over 2 2/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out six.
Daytona Tortugas (14-18) Lost 10-7
- Sammy Stafura went 2-4 for a double and a stolen base.
- Kyle Henley went 0-5.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Ty Floyd pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, walked three, and struck out two.
ACL Reds (3-3) Won 4-0
- Luis Pimentel gave up just two hits in four scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out two.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast