Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Wade Miley Strikes Out Six in Rehab Start

Miley had an injury setback a couple of weeks ago, but is back in Dayton.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (22) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Dodgers At Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (22) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Dodgers At Cincinnati Reds / Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Four of the five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (18-19) Lost 9-0

  • Jacob Hurtubise went 0-4.
  • Blake Dunn went 0-4.
  • Ivan Johnson went 0-4.
  • Albert Abreu tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and struck out a batter.
  • Zach Maxwell struck out two and gave up one hit in his scoreless inning in relief.

Dayton Dragons (11-21) Lost 13-5

  • Carlos Jorge went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-5.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-1 with three walks.
  • John Michael Faile went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Wade Miley gave up three runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.
  • Adam Serwinowski gave up five runs on six hits over 2 2/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out six.

Daytona Tortugas (14-18) Lost 10-7

  • Sammy Stafura went 2-4 for a double and a stolen base.
  • Kyle Henley went 0-5.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a stolen base.
  • Ty Floyd pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, walked three, and struck out two.

ACL Reds (3-3) Won 4-0

  • Luis Pimentel gave up just two hits in four scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out two.

