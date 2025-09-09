Cincinnati Reds Minor League Week in Review
Notes:
- Adam Plutko wins Pitcher of the Week in the International League with the Louisville Bats.
- Alfredo Duno wins his third Florida State Leauge Player of the Week award
- Dayton finishes 2025 winning 18 of their last 19 games.
- Daytona clinches a playoff birth, Playoffs begin September 9.
- Louisville is on a nine-game winning streak.
International League West (Triple-A) Second Half Standings
- Toledo Mud Hens (37-26) 6GB
- Indianapolis Indians (36-27) 7GB
- Louisville Bats (34-29) 9GB
- Memphis Redbirds (33-30) 10GB
- Gwinnett Stripers (32-31) 11GB
- Iowa Cubs (32-31) 11GB
- Nashville Sounds (32-31) 11GB
- St. Paul Saints (25-38) 18GB
- Omaha Storm Chasers (24-38) 18.5GB
- Columbus Clippers (22-39) 20GB
International League East (Triple-A) Second Half Standings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (43-20)
- Syracuse Mets (39-24) 4GB
- Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-27) 7.5GB
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (34-29) *Clinched First Half*
- Durham Bulls (32-29) 10GB
- Norfolk Tides (28-33) 14GB
- Worcester Red Sox (28-35) 15GB
- Rochester Red Wings (27-36) 16GB
- Buffalo Bison (26-35) 16GB
- Charlotte Knights (26-37) 17GB
Southern League North (Double-A) Second Half Standings
- Birmingham Barons (41-22) *Clinched Second Half*
- Knoxville Smokies (33--29) 7.5GB
- Chattanooga Lookouts (30-32) *Clinched First Half*
- Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-43) 21GB
Southern League South (Double-A) Second Half Standings
- Montgomery Biscuits (38-25) *Clinched Second Half*
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos (31-32) 7GB
- Columbus Clingstones (30-33) 8GB
- Biloxi Shuckers (28-35) *Clinched Fist Half*
Midwest League East (High-A) Second Half Standings
- West Michigan Whitecaps (48-18) *Clinched First Half*
- Lake County Captains (39-27) 9GB
- Great Lakes Loons (38-27) 9.5GB
- Dayton Dragons (31-32) 15.5GB
- Lansing Lugnuts (26-40) 22GB
- Fort Wayne Tin Caps (25-41) 23GB
Midwest League West (High-A) Second Half Standings
- Beloit Sky Carp (38-27) *Clinched Second Half*
- Quad Cities River Bandits (35-31) 3.5GB
- South Bend Cubs (33-32) 5GB
- Cedar Rapids Kernels (33-24) *Clinched First Half*
- Peoria Chiefs (25-40) 13GB
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (22-43) 16GB
Florida State League East (Low-A) Second Half Standings
- St. Lucie Mets (37-17) *Clinched First Half*
- Daytona Tortugas (36-29) 7GB *Clinched Playoff Birth*
- Palm Beach Cardinals (31-24) 12GB
- Jupiter Hammerheads (29-36) 14GB
Florida State League West (Low-A) Second Half Standings
- Lakeland Flying Tigers (37-27) *Clinched First Half*
- Clearwater Threshers (32-30) 4GB *Clinched Playoff Birth*
- Bradenton Marauders (30-33) 6.5GB
- Tampa Tarpons (27-34) 8.5GB
- Dunedin Blue Jays (26-35) 9.5GB
- Fort Meyers Mighty Mussels (25-36) 10.5GB
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast