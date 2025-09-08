Cincinnati Reds Minor Leaguer Wins Pitcher of the Week

Alfredo Duno has been named Florida State League Player of the Week, and Adam Plutko has been named International League Pitcher of the Week!



🔴 Duno slashed .462/ .556/ 1.154 with an OPS of 1.709 this past week for the @daytonatortugas.



🔴 Plutko threw seven scoreless innings… pic.twitter.com/dTuiRY8HJU