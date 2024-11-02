Cincinnati Reds Pitching Prospect Luis Mey Thriving in Arizona Fall League
Luis Mey was sent to the Arizona Fall League to see if he was worthy of a 40-man roster spot with the Cincinnati Reds.
Through six appearances, May has yet to allow a hit or a run in the AFL.
Mey signed for just $50,000 at the start of the 2018-19 international signing period.
In April, pitching for the High-A Dayton Dragons, Mey threw the fastest pitch in Day Air Ballpark history at 103 mph.
Did the pressure of possibly earning a 40-man roster spot get to Mey?
“No,” Mey told MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. “They gave me the opportunity and I was going to go there and show while I’m here and just keep doing what I know I have to do.”
The right-hander has struck out eight batters over 6 2/3 innings and maybe even more importantly, has only walked one batter.
“It is,” Mey said when asked if this is the best he’s ever pitched in his career. “I’ve been working hard in my approach. This [fall], it’s just showing up that the work is paying back now.”
Mey's impressive fall hasn't gone unnoticed.
“He’s risen to the challenges of late,” Cincinnati farm director Jeremy Farrell said. “He’s been more consistent and competitive in the strike zone and is attacking good hitters with success. With his presence on the mound and the way the ball comes out of his hand, the ability is there. He seems to be gaining confidence and it’s been fun to watch.”
The 23-year-old has really enjoyed closing out games and wants to be like former Reds closer, Aroldis Chapman.
“It’s super cool, knowing you’re going to be in this kind of situation,” Mey said about closing games out this fall. “I’m open to get this spotlight everywhere. That’s my dream. I want to be just like Aroldis Chapman, but he’s lefty. I’m going to be my own kind. I’m going to be like Luis Mey for [a long] time.”
Read Jonathan Mayo's full article on Luis Mey here.
