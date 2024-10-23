Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Feeling Healthy Post Shoulder Injury
Edwin Arroyo had another big game on Tuesday in the Arizona Fall League, going 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base.
Arroyo had surgery on his shoulder in March after injuring it sliding back to the base in spring training. The injury would cost him the entire 2024 season.
Arroyo is getting plenty of reps in the Arizona Fall League and is starting to get in game shape again.
“It’s mostly hitting from my right side, where it feels maybe cold for a little bit,” Arroyo told MLB.com. “But when I do some swings, a couple of one-hand drills, it gets there and feels normal. … I don’t want to say it bothers me from the right side, but it is where it takes more time to warm it up. But besides that, it’s ready to go.”
Arroyo finished the 2022 season in Double-A Chattanooga so it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the 2025 season with the Lookouts. Regardless of where he starts, it's great to see Arroyo healthy and swinging the bat well again.
You can read the full article on Arroyo here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast