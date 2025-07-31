Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Enters MLB Pipeline Top 100 List

He could be the steal of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Ricky Logan

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have a new prospect added to the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospect list. With the graduation of Washington Nationals third baseman Brady House, Tyson Lewis becomes the seventh Reds prospect included in the Top 100, joining Chase Burns, Sal Stewart, Rhett Lowder, Cam Collier, Alfredo Duno, and Chase Petty.

Lewis is now the 100th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The Reds selected the shortstop in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Millard West High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Lewis was the highest-rated prep prospect to ever hail from the state of Nebraska and decided to sign with the Reds over going to college at Arkansas.

In 46 games in the Arizona Complex League in 2025, Lewis slashed .340/.396/.532 with six home runs and 19 stolen bases. The 19-year-old was promoted to Low-A Daytona on July 25th and hit a home run in his first at-bat. In five games at Daytona, Lewis is slashing .286/.375/.571 with four extra-base hits.

Tyson Lewis is an emerging young talent in the Reds' farm system and looks to be on his way to becoming a top-ranked prospect sooner rather than later. This is the first step of that becoming a reality.

