Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Has Huge Game for Chattanooga Lookouts

Ricky Logan

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Cam Collier poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Cam Collier poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds sixth-ranked prospect Cam Collier had a monster game on Friday night with Double-A Chattanooga.

During the Lookouts 9-4 win on Friday, Cam Collier had a five-hit game, going 5-5. He crushed a three-run home run.

"We don't have a reading on how far it went, except it went far," they said on the broadcast.

Collier also had two doubles, 10 total bases and six RBI.

The 20-year-old has not had the best season in the power department in 2025. In 94 games between three levels, Collier only has four home runs, compared to his 20 last season in 2024.

He was recently announced to be on the Reds Arizona Fall League roster, as he looks to build on his improving final few games of 2025, where he is slashing .308/.357/.359 in September.

Chattanooga clinched a playoff berth by winning the first half of the season. They are 72-60 on the season with two games left. They will play Birmingham on September 16 in the Divisional Series.

