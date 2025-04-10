Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Alexis Diaz Struggles, Sal Stewart and Tyler Callihan Continue to Rake

A big day for a couple of prospects!

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Wednesday.

Here is how some of the the Reds top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (3-5) Won 7-3

  • Tyler Callihan went 2-4 with a double and a home run. Callihan is hitting .317 with an OPS of 1.027.
  • Ivan Johnson went 0-4. Rece Hinds went 0-2.
  • Will Banfield went 0-2 with a walk. Banfield is hitting .042 with an OPS of .242.
  • Alexis Diaz gave up a run on two hits and a walk in his lone inning of work.
  • Zach Maxwell gave up two runs on three hits in his inning of work.

Chattanooga Lookouts (2-2) Won 6-2

  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
  • Sal Stewart went 3-5 with two doubles and a stolen base.. Stewart is hitting .444 with an OPS of 1.278.
  • Jay Allen II went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Reuben Ibarra went 2-3 with a double. Ibarra is hitting .308 with 1.269.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3. He is hitting .125 with an OPS of .388,
  • Dominic Pitelli went 0-4. Pitelli is hitting .176 with an OPS of .457.
  • Hunter Parks gave up an unearned run over three innings. He gave up four hits and four walks, and struck out five.

Dayton Dragons (1-4) Won 5-0

  • Yerlin Confidan went 2-3 with two walks and hit his first home run of the season.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with two walks.
  • Ricardo Cabrera went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Jose Montero pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, walked a batter, and struck out five.
  • Cody Adcock struck out two in his scoreless inning in relief.

Daytona Tortugas (2-3) Lost 8-5

  • Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
  • Alfredo Duno went 0-4.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Cole Schoenwetter gave up three runs (two earned) in his 3 1/3 innings. He gave up one hit, walked give, and struck out three.
  • Ovis Portes gave up two runs (one earned) in 2 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three. Portes was acquired from the Red Sox in the Lucas Sims trade in 2024.

You can watch the highlights below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors