Down on the Farm: Alexis Diaz Struggles, Sal Stewart and Tyler Callihan Continue to Rake
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Wednesday.
Here is how some of the the Reds top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (3-5) Won 7-3
- Tyler Callihan went 2-4 with a double and a home run. Callihan is hitting .317 with an OPS of 1.027.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-4. Rece Hinds went 0-2.
- Will Banfield went 0-2 with a walk. Banfield is hitting .042 with an OPS of .242.
- Alexis Diaz gave up a run on two hits and a walk in his lone inning of work.
- Zach Maxwell gave up two runs on three hits in his inning of work.
Chattanooga Lookouts (2-2) Won 6-2
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
- Sal Stewart went 3-5 with two doubles and a stolen base.. Stewart is hitting .444 with an OPS of 1.278.
- Jay Allen II went 0-2 with a walk.
- Reuben Ibarra went 2-3 with a double. Ibarra is hitting .308 with 1.269.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3. He is hitting .125 with an OPS of .388,
- Dominic Pitelli went 0-4. Pitelli is hitting .176 with an OPS of .457.
- Hunter Parks gave up an unearned run over three innings. He gave up four hits and four walks, and struck out five.
Dayton Dragons (1-4) Won 5-0
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-3 with two walks and hit his first home run of the season.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with two walks.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-2 with a walk.
- Jose Montero pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, walked a batter, and struck out five.
- Cody Adcock struck out two in his scoreless inning in relief.
Daytona Tortugas (2-3) Lost 8-5
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
- Cole Schoenwetter gave up three runs (two earned) in his 3 1/3 innings. He gave up one hit, walked give, and struck out three.
- Ovis Portes gave up two runs (one earned) in 2 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three. Portes was acquired from the Red Sox in the Lucas Sims trade in 2024.
You can watch the highlights below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast