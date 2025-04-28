Down on the Farm: Tyler Stephenson Homers in Rehab Start, Hector Rodriguez Has Big Day
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (14-12) Lost 6-4
- Tyler Callihan went 1-4.
- Tyler Stephenson went 1-4 with a home run.
- Will Benson went 1-4 with his fifth home run of the season.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-4.
- Joe La Sorsa gave up two runs over 1/3 of an inning.
- Yosver Zulueta pitched 2/3 scoreless innings.
- Luis Mey struck out two in his inning of work.
- Zach Maxwell gave up a run on one hit and two walks in his lone inning of work.
Chattanooga Lookouts (10-10) Won 5-0
- Hector Rodriguez went 3-4 with a walk and his second home run of the season.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-5 with a double.
- Sal Stewart went 2-5.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4 with a stolen base.
- Jay Allen II went 0-4 with a walk.
- Jose Acuna pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, struck out six, and did not walk a batter.
Dayton Dragons (8-13) Lost 9-3
- Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with a triple.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
- Peyton Stovall went 1-4 with a walk.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-2 with two walks.
- Wade Miley gave up a run in 2/3 of an inning, but left the game with an injury after just 10 pitches.
Daytona Tortugas (10-11) Won 8-4
- Kyle Henley went 2-5 with three stolen bases.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-3 with a double and a stolen base.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-4 with a walk.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-4 with a walk.
- David Lorduy gave up one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.
Watch highlights below:
