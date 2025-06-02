Down on the Farm: Alfredo Duno Hits Two Home Runs, Sal Stewart Stays Hot
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (24-32) Lost 4-0
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4.
- Rece Hinds went 0-2 with two walks.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-4.
- Chase Petty gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits. He walked two and struck out two over four innings of work.
- Sam Benschoter struck out three and did not allow a hit in two innings of work.
- Luis Mey struck out one and did not allow a hit in his scoreless inning of work.
- Zach Maxwell surrendered a hit and a walk, but struck out two and worked around the traffic to pitch a scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (24-23) Lost 8-2
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 1-2 with a double, two walks, and a stolen base.
- Dominic Pitelli went 1-4.
- Jose Acuna gave up three earned runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.
- Arij Fransen gave up three earned runs on five hits in two innings. He walked to and struck out a batter.
Dayton Dragons (17-34) Lost 11-3
- Leo Balcazar went 2-5.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4.
- Carlos Jorge went 2-4 with a double.
- Nestor Lorant gave up two runs on three hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out a batter.
Daytona Tortugas (22-29) Won 12-7
- Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Kyle Henley went 2-4 with a walk.
- Alfredo Duno went 3-4 with two home runs.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a stolen base.
