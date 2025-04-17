Down on the Farm: Austin Hendrick Homers Twice, Will Benson and Tyler Callihan Homer Again
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Wednesday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (8-9) Lost 5-4
- Tyler Callihan went 1-4 and hit his fourth home run of the season.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-2 with two walks and a double.
- Will Benson went 1-3 with a walk and hit his fourth home run of the season.
- Noelvi Marte went 0-4.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-2 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Lyon Richardson gave up one unearned run over two innings. He struck out three.
- Yosver Zulueta gave up one run in his inning of work. He gave up a hit, walked two batters, and struck out a batter.
- Zach Maxwell struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.
- Luis Mey gave up two runs on four hits in his 2/3 of an inning. He also walked a batter.
Chattanooga Lookouts (4-6) Won 12-1
- Dominic Pitelli went 1-5 with a walk.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with a double.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 3-4 with a triple.
- Jay Allen II went 1-5.
- Austin Hendrick went 3-5 with two home runs.
- Hunter Parks gave up one run on two hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out five.
- Andrew Moore walked two batters, but did not give up a run in his two innings of work. He struck out three.
Dayton Dragons (4-7) Lost 10-5
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-5
- Leo Balcazar went 1-5 with a home run.
- Peyton Stovall went 2-3 with a walk.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 1-3 with a walk.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-3 with a walk.
- Jose Montero gave up an unearned run and four hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out three.
- Cody Adcock gave up six runs on one hit. He walked four batters and did not record an out.
- JohnMichael Faile went 2-4 with a double and a home run.
Daytona Tortugas (6-5) Won 7-1
- Kyle Henley went 2-5
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with two doubles.
- Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with a double.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with a walk.
- David Lorduy pitched four scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out five.
News and Notes
- Tyler Callihan is hitting .323 with an OPS of .982 in Triple-A.
- Ivan Johnson is hitting .305 with an OPS of 1.180 in Triple-A.
- Will Benson is hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.009 in Triple-A.
- Zach Maxwell has a 2.25 ERA in Triple-A.
- Hector Rodriguez is hitting .343 with an OPS of .868 in Double-A.
- Sal Stewart is hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.012 in Double-A.
- Andrew Moore has yet to allow a run in Double-A.
- Carlos Sanchez is hitting .353 with an OPS of 1.064 in Low-A.
You can watch highlights below:
