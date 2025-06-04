Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Candelario Gets Two Hits in Rehab, O'Donnell Shines in Big Game

Candelario appeared in his second minor league rehab game on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) celebrated with third base coach J.R. House (56) during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Five Cincinnati Reds minor league teams were in action on Tuesday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (24-33) Lost 8-5

  • Blake Dunn went 0-1
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-2 with three walks.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Jack Rogers went 2-4 with his second home run of the year.
  • Albert Abreu did not give up a run over 2 1/3 innings. He gave up two and struck out a batter.
  • Yosver Zulueta gave up a run on one hit in one inning of work. He walked a batter and struck out two.
  • Sam Moll gave up a run on one hit in one inning of work. He struck out three.
  • Hunter Parks pitched a scoreless inning. He walked a batter and did not give up a hit.
  • Connor Phillips gave up a hit and walked a batter, but escaped the jam to pitch a scoreless inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (24-24) Lost 4-2

  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 3-4.
  • Ryan Cardona pitched six scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, walked three, and struck out a batter.

Dayton Dragons (17-35) Lost 5-4

  • Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
  • Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Luke Hayden gave up one run on two hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Daytona Tortugas (22-30) Lost 4-3

  • Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a stolen base.
  • Kyle Henley went 0-4.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with a walk.

ACL Reds (10-14) Lost 13-9

  • Tyson Lewis went 1-6.
  • Jeimer Candelario went 2-4 with a walk.
  • Anthony Stephan went 2-3 with two walks.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

