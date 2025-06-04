Down on the Farm: Candelario Gets Two Hits in Rehab, O'Donnell Shines in Big Game
Five Cincinnati Reds minor league teams were in action on Tuesday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (24-33) Lost 8-5
- Blake Dunn went 0-1
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-2 with three walks.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a walk.
- Jack Rogers went 2-4 with his second home run of the year.
- Albert Abreu did not give up a run over 2 1/3 innings. He gave up two and struck out a batter.
- Yosver Zulueta gave up a run on one hit in one inning of work. He walked a batter and struck out two.
- Sam Moll gave up a run on one hit in one inning of work. He struck out three.
- Hunter Parks pitched a scoreless inning. He walked a batter and did not give up a hit.
- Connor Phillips gave up a hit and walked a batter, but escaped the jam to pitch a scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (24-24) Lost 4-2
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
- Sal Stewart went 0-3 with a walk.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 3-4.
- Ryan Cardona pitched six scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, walked three, and struck out a batter.
Dayton Dragons (17-35) Lost 5-4
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with a walk.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with a walk.
- Luke Hayden gave up one run on two hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Daytona Tortugas (22-30) Lost 4-3
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Kyle Henley went 0-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with a walk.
ACL Reds (10-14) Lost 13-9
- Tyson Lewis went 1-6.
- Jeimer Candelario went 2-4 with a walk.
- Anthony Stephan went 2-3 with two walks.
