Down on the Farm: Chase Burns Dazzles in Debut, Tyler Stephenson and Sam Moll Continue Rehab
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (14-11) Lost 4-2 and Won 5-2
- Tyler Callihan went 1-7 with a triple and two walks.
- Tyler Stephenson went 1-7 with a walk.
- Will Benson went 2-7 with two stolen bases.
- Rece Hinds went 4-7 with two stolen bases.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Sam Moll gave up one run on two hits in an inning of work. He walked a batter and struck out two.
- Lenny Torres Jr. gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in one inning. He struck out a batter.
- Albert Abreu gave up two runs on six hits in three innings. He walked a batter and struck out two.
- Zach Maxwell pitched 1/3 of an inning and got the only batter he faced out.
Chattanooga Lookouts (8-10) Won 8-2 and Won 3-0
- Hector Rodriguez went 5-7 with a stolen base, a triple, and a home run. Rodriguez is hitting .364 this season with a .910 OPS.
- Edwin Arroyo went 3-4.
- Sal Stewart went 1-7.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 4-7 with a double. O'Donnell is hitting .328 with an OPS of .897.
- Jay Allen II went 2-6 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Chase Burns gave up one run on five hits over four innings in his Double-A debut. He struck out five and walked a batter.
- Ryan Cardona gave up one hit over five scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out five.
Dayton Dragons (8-12) Won 5-4 (10 Innings)
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
- Peyton Stovall went 0-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-3 with a walk.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-3.
- Adam Serwinowski struck out seven and gave up just one run on two hits over five innings. Serwinoski has an ERA of 1.59 this season.
Daytona Tortugas (9-11) Lost 4-2
- Kyle Henley went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a triple.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-1.
- Ovis Portes gave up four runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out two.
- Cole Schoenwetter pitched three scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit, walked two, and struck out a batter.
Watch highlights of the games below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast