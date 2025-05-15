Down on the Farm: Chase Burns Dominates, Leo Balcazar Has Huge Day at the Plate
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (19-21) Lost 9-8
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-4.
- Blake Dunn went 1-1 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Ivan Johnson went 2-2.
- Connor Phillips struck out one in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
- Ian Gibaut struck out two and allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning in relief.
- Zach Maxwell gave up a hit in a scoreless inning.
- Lenny Torres Jr. added a scoreless inning.
- Alexis Diaz gave up one run on one run and a walk in 2/3 of an inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (16-18) Lost 1-0
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-3 with a walk.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 0-4.
- Dominic Pitelli went 0-3 with a walk.
- Chase Burns gave up one run on two hits over five innings. He ddi not walk a batter and struck out seven.
Dayton Dragons (12-23) Lost 7-6
- Leo Balcazar went 4-5.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-4 with a triple.
- John Michael Faile went 1-5.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with two walks and two stolen bases.
- Nestor Lorant gave up two runs on six hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out three.
Daytona Tortugas (16-19) Lost 2-1
- Sammy Stafura went 3-4 with a stolen base.
- Kyle Henley went 0-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a triple.
- Alfredo Duno went 3-4.
- Cole Schoenwetter gave up one run on three hits over three innings. He walked two and struck out four.
ACL Reds (4-5) Lost 4-3
- Tyson Lewis went 1-3 with a home run.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-3.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast