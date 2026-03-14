Reds Starter Chase Burns Offers Health Update After Being Pulled Early

When Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns left after just two innings on Friday night, fans feared the worst. He was scheduled to throw four innings.

However, after the outing Burns spoke to reporters and revealed it was a change of plans.

"Yeah, it was a planned deload week," Burns told Mike Petraglia. "I've been throwing a lot."

The young right-hander was dominant in his two innings of work, allowing just one hit, striking out two and throwing 17 of his 24 pitches for strikes. His ERA for the spring is now at 2.40.

"I felt great. Everything was working really well. I was able to attack with everything and work ahead."

The key for Burns is getting ahead of hitters. Burns knows that. When he is ahead in the count, he has a huge advantage.

"I think that is the name of the game for me, just getting ahead...When you get strike one and keep attacking, you'll have good at-bats.

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Reds manager Terry Francona agrees.

"When he worked ahead, he was just fine," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "When he worked from behind (in the count), he gave up damage. That’s been the message the entire time from our pitching guys. He’s a pup. The stuff is there. He understands it. As the execution continues to improve, you’ll see those good innings."

Burns is battling for one of the final two rotation spots, along with Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson.

It would be a big surprise if Burns didn't win one of the final two spots.

Chase Burns said that he has been throwing a lot lately and the team told him to back off a little bit which is why he only threw two innings, feels totally healthy and strong. pic.twitter.com/pzL8F0WKCo — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 14, 2026

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