Down on the Farm: Christian Encarnacion-Strand Bounces Back, Arnaldo Lantigua Hits Third Home Run of Season
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (22-26) Won 4-3
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-4.
- Blake Dunn went 0-3 with a walk.
- Jack Rogers went 2-3.
- Joe La Sorsa walked a batter in his scoreless inning in relief.
- Alexis Diaz walked two and gave up an unearned run in his inning of relief. He picked up his first save of the season.
Chattanooga Lookouts (21-21) Won 4-2
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with a double and a home run.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4.
- Jay Allen II went 0-2 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3.
- Jose Franco gave up one run on four hits over five innings of work. He walked two and struck out eight.
Dayton Dragons (16-27) Won 6-5
- Leo Balcazar went 1-5.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a walk.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4 with a double.
Daytona Tortugas (18-25) Won 3-1
- Alfredo Duno went 2-3 with two walks.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-4 with a walk.
- Kenya Huggins did not give up a run over four innings. He gave up one hit, walked a batter, and struck out four.
ACL Reds (7-9) Won 1-6
- Tyson Lewis went 3-4 with a triple.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-4 with a double.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-2 with a walk.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 3-4 with his third home run of the season.
- Drew Davies went 1-2 with a walk.
