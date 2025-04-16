Down on the Farm: Hector Rodriguez Has Three-Hit Day, Ivan Johnson Continues to Hit
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Tuesday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (8-8) Lost 6-2
- Tyler Callihan went 2-4
- Ivan Johnson went 2-4 with a double and a stolen base.
- Will Benson went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Rece Hinds went 0-3.
- Joe La Sorsa pitched a scoreless inning.
- Luis Mey pitched 2/3 of an inning and did not allow a run.
Chattanooga Lookouts (3-6) Lost 5-4
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-3 with a walk.
- Hector Rodriguez went 3-4 with two doubles.
- Sal Stewart went 0-3.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4.
- Dominic Pitelli went 0-3.
Dayton Dragons (4-6) Won 10-2
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-5 with a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-4 with a home run and two walks.
- Peyton Stovall went 0-3 with three walks.
- Anthony Stephan went 3-6 with a grand slam.
- Nestor Lorant gave up one run over 2 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, walked a batter, and struck out two.
Daytona Tortugas (5-5) Won 17-6
- Kyle Henley went 1-5 with a walk.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with a home run.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-2 with four walks.
- Ovis Portes gave up four runs (0 earned) on a hit and four walks in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out three.
- Cole Schoenwetter gave up two runs on two hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out three.
News and Notes
- Ivan Johnson is hitting .400 with an OPS of 1.142 for Triple-A Louisville.
- Hector Rodriguez is hitting .333 with an OPS of .844 for Double-A Chattanooga.
- Sal Stewart is hitting .343 with an OPS of 1.054 for Double-A Chattanooga.
- Dominic Pitelli is hitting .129 with an OPS of .408 for Double-A Chattanooga.
- Yerlin Confidan is hitting .300 with an OPS of .990 for High-A Dayton.
- Carlos Sanchez is hitting .333 with an OPS of .992 for Low-A Daytona.
Watch highlights below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast