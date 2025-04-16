Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Hector Rodriguez Has Three-Hit Day, Ivan Johnson Continues to Hit

The Tortugas scored 17 runs on Tuesday night.

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Tuesday night.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (8-8) Lost 6-2

  • Tyler Callihan went 2-4
  • Ivan Johnson went 2-4 with a double and a stolen base.
  • Will Benson went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-3.
  • Joe La Sorsa pitched a scoreless inning.
  • Luis Mey pitched 2/3 of an inning and did not allow a run.

Chattanooga Lookouts (3-6) Lost 5-4

  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 3-4 with two doubles.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-3.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-4.
  • Dominic Pitelli went 0-3.

Dayton Dragons (4-6) Won 10-2

  • Yerlin Confidan went 2-5 with a walk.
  • Leo Balcazar went 2-4 with a home run and two walks.
  • Peyton Stovall went 0-3 with three walks.
  • Anthony Stephan went 3-6 with a grand slam.
  • Nestor Lorant gave up one run over 2 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, walked a batter, and struck out two.

Daytona Tortugas (5-5) Won 17-6

  • Kyle Henley went 1-5 with a walk.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with a home run.
  • Alfredo Duno went 0-3.
  • Sammy Stafura went 0-2 with four walks.
  • Ovis Portes gave up four runs (0 earned) on a hit and four walks in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out three.
  • Cole Schoenwetter gave up two runs on two hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out three.

News and Notes

  • Ivan Johnson is hitting .400 with an OPS of 1.142 for Triple-A Louisville.
  • Hector Rodriguez is hitting .333 with an OPS of .844 for Double-A Chattanooga.
  • Sal Stewart is hitting .343 with an OPS of 1.054 for Double-A Chattanooga.
  • Dominic Pitelli is hitting .129 with an OPS of .408 for Double-A Chattanooga.
  • Yerlin Confidan is hitting .300 with an OPS of .990 for High-A Dayton.
  • Carlos Sanchez is hitting .333 with an OPS of .992 for Low-A Daytona.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

