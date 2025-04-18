Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Jose Acuna Strikes Out 10, Ty Floyd Impresses in Daytona

Four wins for the Reds minor league system on Thursday.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 24, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; LSU Tigers pitcher Ty Floyd (9) pitches against the Florida Gators in the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Wednesday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (9-9) Won 9-4

  • Jacob Hurtubise went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Will Besnon went 2-4 with a walk.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-5.
  • Ivan Johnson went 1-3 with two walks.
  • Joe La Sorsa pitched 2/3 of a scoreless inning.
  • Lenny Torres Jr. gave up a hit and two walks, but did not allow a run in his inning in relief.

Chattanooga Lookouts (5-6) Won 5-4

  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-5.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
  • Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a double.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 2-3 with a walk.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-4.
  • Jose Acuna gave up four runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out 10.

Dayton Dragons (5-7) Won 9-2

  • Carlos Jorge went 0-1 with two walks and two stolen bases.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-3.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Peyton Stovall went 2-3 with a double, two walks and a stolen base.
  • Anthony Stephan went 0-2 with three walks.
  • Ricardo Cabrera went 2-5.
  • Luke Hayden gave up one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Daytona Tortugas (7-5) Won 3-2

  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Ty Flord gave up one run on two hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out five.

