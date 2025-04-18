Down on the Farm: Jose Acuna Strikes Out 10, Ty Floyd Impresses in Daytona
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Wednesday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (9-9) Won 9-4
- Jacob Hurtubise went 1-3 with a walk.
- Will Besnon went 2-4 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 1-5.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-3 with two walks.
- Joe La Sorsa pitched 2/3 of a scoreless inning.
- Lenny Torres Jr. gave up a hit and two walks, but did not allow a run in his inning in relief.
Chattanooga Lookouts (5-6) Won 5-4
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-5.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a double.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 2-3 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4.
- Jose Acuna gave up four runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out 10.
Dayton Dragons (5-7) Won 9-2
- Carlos Jorge went 0-1 with two walks and two stolen bases.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-3.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with two walks.
- Peyton Stovall went 2-3 with a double, two walks and a stolen base.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-2 with three walks.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 2-5.
- Luke Hayden gave up one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.
Daytona Tortugas (7-5) Won 3-2
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
- Ty Flord gave up one run on two hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out five.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast