Down on the Farm: Kyle Henley Steals 20th Base of Season, Ian Gibaut Adds Scoreless Inning

Gibaut continues his rehab assignment.

Greg Kuffner

Daytona Tortugas manager Willie Harris talks with an umpire during the game against the Bradenton Marauders, Friday, April 4, 2025 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach. / David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Four of the five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (19-25) Lost 4-3

  • Jacob Hurtubise went 1-5.
  • Blake Dunn went 3-5 with a double.
  • Ivan Johnson went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Connor Phillips gave up an earned run on two hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out one.
  • Ian Gibaut pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Chattanooga Lookouts (18-20) Won 5-3

  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-3 with two walks.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-5.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Dominic Pitelli went 0-4.
  • Ryan Cardona gave up two earned runs on two hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.
  • Arij Fransen pitched two scoreless innings. He gave up a hit, did not walk a batter, and struck out three.

Dayton Dragons (14-25) Lost 5-4

  • Leo Balcazar went 0-5.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a double.
  • John Michael Faile went 0-4.

Daytona Tortugas (17-22) Lost 9-7

  • Kyle Henley went 2-4 with a double and three stolen bases.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with two stolen bases.
  • Sammu Stafura went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with two walks.

Published
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

