Terry Francona Impressed by Under-the-Radar Reds Reliever This Spring

Cincinnati Reds right-handed reliever Hagen Danner has had a strong spring and after he struck out the side in Friday's appearance against the San Francisco Giants, he got high praise from manager Terry Francona.

“He’s obviously pitching with confidence," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "The velocity is up. He’s spinning the breaking ball. He’s attacking the zone. There’s nothing not to like. Very impressive.”

Danner has a 2.57 ERA in seven appearances this spring, including nine strikeouts in seven innings.

The right-hander was a former second-round draft pick by the Toronto Blue Jays. He appeared in one big-league game with Toronto in 2023, but left the game with an injury and has not returned to the bigs since.

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Danner signed with the Reds on a minor league deal in January.

Can He Actually Make the Opening Day Roster?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hagen Danner (81) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he certainly has a chance, it would be a surprise if he makes the Opening Day roster. Danner is not currently on the 40-man roster, which always makes it more difficult.

It feels like guys like Kyle Nicolas and Connor Phillips have the upper hand, simply because of their roster status, as well as their previous experience in the big leagues.

However, if Danner goes to Triple-A Louisville and continues to pitch how he's pitching in Spring Training, we will definitely see him in Cincinnati at some point in the 2026 season.

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