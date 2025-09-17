Former Reds First Round Pick Impresses With Four-Hit Performance in Playoffs
The Chattanooga Lookouts had their first playoff game on Tuesday night and beat the Birmingham Barons 8-6.
After trailing 6-0, the Lookouts used a six-run sixth inning and scored two more runs in the ninth for a comeback win.
Former first-round draft pick Austin Hendrick had a huge night at the plate, going 4-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Hendrick has struggled since being picked in the first round by the Reds out of high school in the 2020 MLB Draft, but had had a breakout season this year with Double-A Chattanooga.
The 24-year-old slashed .246/.322/.422 with 27 extra-base hits and six stolen bases over 93 games.
The Lookouts will face off against the Barons in game two of the series on Thursday at 7:15 ET.
You can watch highlights of Hendrick's big game below:
