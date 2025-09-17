Inside The Reds

Former Reds First Round Pick Impresses With Four-Hit Performance in Playoffs

Greg Kuffner

Jun 17, 2019; Bradenton, FL, USA; Team Howard outfielder Austin Hendrick (12) fields a ball during practice at IMG Academy. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Chattanooga Lookouts had their first playoff game on Tuesday night and beat the Birmingham Barons 8-6.

After trailing 6-0, the Lookouts used a six-run sixth inning and scored two more runs in the ninth for a comeback win.

Former first-round draft pick Austin Hendrick had a huge night at the plate, going 4-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Hendrick has struggled since being picked in the first round by the Reds out of high school in the 2020 MLB Draft, but had had a breakout season this year with Double-A Chattanooga.

The 24-year-old slashed .246/.322/.422 with 27 extra-base hits and six stolen bases over 93 games.

The Lookouts will face off against the Barons in game two of the series on Thursday at 7:15 ET.

You can watch highlights of Hendrick's big game below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

