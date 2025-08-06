Former Reds Prospect Tosses a Gem in First Start With Dodgers Organization
Former Cincinnati Reds prospect Adam Serwinowski tossed a gem on Tuesday in his first start with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
The Reds traded Serwinowski to the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade for Zack Littell and the Rays turned around and traded him to the Dodgers.
The left-hander gave up just one hit and did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out nine batters.
Serwinowksi was the Reds' 10th-ranked prospect. He was selected in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. After a strong season in Low-A Daytona in 2024, the left-hander has struggled in High-A Dayton this season. He has an ERA of 5.45 with 92 strikeouts and 29 walks in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
You can watch highlights of the start below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast