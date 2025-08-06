Inside The Reds

Former Reds Prospect Tosses a Gem in First Start With Dodgers Organization

Serwinowksi impressed for his new team on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cincinnati Reds prospect Adam Serwinowski tossed a gem on Tuesday in his first start with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

The Reds traded Serwinowski to the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade for Zack Littell and the Rays turned around and traded him to the Dodgers.

The left-hander gave up just one hit and did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out nine batters.

Serwinowksi was the Reds' 10th-ranked prospect. He was selected in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. After a strong season in Low-A Daytona in 2024, the left-hander has struggled in High-A Dayton this season. He has an ERA of 5.45 with 92 strikeouts and 29 walks in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

You can watch highlights of the start below:

Greg Kuffner
Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors