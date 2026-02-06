Ben Rortvedt Claimed by Reds Top Competitor in National League

Cincinnati Reds catcher Ben Rortvedt was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's been quite the offseason for Rortvedt, who was claimed by Cincinnati off waivers from the Dodgers.

After the Reds signed Eugenio Suarez, they designated Rortvedt for assignment and now he will be heading back to Los Angeles.

The former second-round pick appeared in 18 games for the Dodgers in the 2025 season, slashing .224/309/.327 with three extra-base hits.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had high praise for Rortvedt last season.

"Ben has been an unsung hero," said Roberts. "Just coming in here trying to replace an All-Star catcher. He has the trust in the pitchers. He's a servant first. He receives well. He throws well."

The 28-year-old appeared in 138 games in the big leagues in his career, also spending time with the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Verona High School in Verona, Wisconsin.

He made his MLB debut against the Kansas City Royals in 2021, going 1-3 with an RBI.

C Ben Rortvedt was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 6, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



