Ben Rortvedt Claimed by Reds Top Competitor in National League
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds catcher Ben Rortvedt was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's been quite the offseason for Rortvedt, who was claimed by Cincinnati off waivers from the Dodgers.
After the Reds signed Eugenio Suarez, they designated Rortvedt for assignment and now he will be heading back to Los Angeles.
The former second-round pick appeared in 18 games for the Dodgers in the 2025 season, slashing .224/309/.327 with three extra-base hits.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had high praise for Rortvedt last season.
"Ben has been an unsung hero," said Roberts. "Just coming in here trying to replace an All-Star catcher. He has the trust in the pitchers. He's a servant first. He receives well. He throws well."
The 28-year-old appeared in 138 games in the big leagues in his career, also spending time with the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Verona High School in Verona, Wisconsin.
He made his MLB debut against the Kansas City Royals in 2021, going 1-3 with an RBI.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.