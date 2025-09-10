Inside The Reds

Former Reds Reliever is Quietly Having a Great Season in Triple-A Louisville

Should the Reds bring him up?

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) and pitcher Buck Farmer (46) shake hands after the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 29, 2024. The Reds won 7-1.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) and pitcher Buck Farmer (46) shake hands after the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 29, 2024. The Reds won 7-1. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Veteran relief pitcher Buck Farmer is currently in his second stint with the Cincinnati Reds organization and is having an excellent season for Triple-A Louisville. He elected free agency after the 2022 season, only to resign. In 2024, he would elect free agency again to sign with the Atlanta Braves.

Farmer resigned with the Reds on a Minor League contract on July 1, 2025. He was released by the Braves on April 15 and by the Los Angeles Angels on June 17. Those releases were not surprising. Farmer really struggled with both teams, having an ERA well over seven and a WHIP near two.

Since rejoining the Reds, the 34-year-old veteran has a 1.69 ERA in 20 games. In 21 1/3 innings, he has a 1.13 WHIP, and hitters are only batting .151 off of him.

Farmer could give the Reds a much-needed shot in the arm in an exhausted bullpen going down the stretch. The Reds are currently 73-72 and three games back of a Wild Card spot with 18 games left on the season.

Ricky Logan
