Former Reds Reliever is Quietly Having a Great Season in Triple-A Louisville
Veteran relief pitcher Buck Farmer is currently in his second stint with the Cincinnati Reds organization and is having an excellent season for Triple-A Louisville. He elected free agency after the 2022 season, only to resign. In 2024, he would elect free agency again to sign with the Atlanta Braves.
Farmer resigned with the Reds on a Minor League contract on July 1, 2025. He was released by the Braves on April 15 and by the Los Angeles Angels on June 17. Those releases were not surprising. Farmer really struggled with both teams, having an ERA well over seven and a WHIP near two.
Since rejoining the Reds, the 34-year-old veteran has a 1.69 ERA in 20 games. In 21 1/3 innings, he has a 1.13 WHIP, and hitters are only batting .151 off of him.
Farmer could give the Reds a much-needed shot in the arm in an exhausted bullpen going down the stretch. The Reds are currently 73-72 and three games back of a Wild Card spot with 18 games left on the season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast