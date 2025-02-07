Four Cincinnati Reds Prospects Make ESPN's Latest Top 100 Rankings
Four Cincinnati Reds prospects made ESPN's top 100 prospect rankings ahead of the 2025 season.
Cincinnati's most recent first round pick leads the way. Check out the list below:
36. Chase Burns
Chase Burns was drafted second overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.
"He made progress in getting deeper into games, expanding his arsenal and getting more swing-and-miss, leading to the Reds taking him second overall last summer, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel wrote. "Burns' fastball still tickles triple digits, and his slider is a plus-plus pitch. His curveball and changeup both flash above-average potential, and his control/command seem good enough for him to reach his front-line ceiling."
Burns will start in the minor leagues and hope to work himself up through the Reds' system quickly, similar to what Rhett Lowder did last season.
39. Rhett Lowder
The Reds selected Lowder in the first round, with the seventh overall selection, of the 2023 MLB draft.
Lowder quickly worked his way through the Reds' system in 2024 and made six starts for the Reds.
The 22-year-old went 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 30 2/3 innings.
"Lowder's sinker and slider are both average-to-above pitches more due to location than velocity or explosive life," McDaniel wrote. "His changeup is a plus weapon that has always been his go-to pitch, particularly when ahead in the count. He'll likely never post huge strikeout rates, but he won't walk many batters. He could reach over 180 innings if can put up average strikeout rates, which starts to look like Aaron Nola."
Lowder will compete for a rotation spot in the spring.
76. Chase Petty
The Reds traded for Chase Petty in the spring of 2022 for fan-favorite Sonny Gray.
Petty pitched a career-high 137 innings last season across Double-A and Triple-A. He had a 4.20 ERA with 130 strikeouts.
"Petty pivoted well in pro ball, sitting 93-96 mph with his sinker, developing his nascent changeup and leaning his slider toward a sweeper shape," McDaniel wrote. "All three pitches are now flashing above-average potential, his control and command are also getting close to big league rotation quality. He should open 2025 in Triple-A and is on track to join the rotation in 2026."
83. Alfredo Duno
The Reds signed Duno for $3.1 million out of Venezuela in the 2023 international signing period.
Duno played well in the Dominican Summer League in 2023 before jumping straight to Low-A Daytona in 2024. However, Duno was limited to just 32 games after he broke a rib that forced him to miss the rest of the season.
"His frame and tool set are huge: a potential catcher with a plus-plus arm, 80-grade power projection, feel for getting to it in games and a good batting eye," McDaniel wrote. "The issues are his bat-to-ball ability and the finer points of catching. His contact rate will probably never be high given his overall offensive approach and he's still a real prospect even if he moves to first base. Catchers and power hitters are among the players who are slowest to develop, giving Duno huge boom-or-bust potential."
Check out the Reds' top 10 prospects according to ESPN below:
1. Chase Burns
2. Rhett Lowder
3. Chase Petty
4. Alfredo Duno
5. Sal Stewart
6. Edwin Arroyo
7. Cam Collier
8. Sammy Stafura
9. Tyson Lewis
10. Luke Holman
You can find ESPN's top 100 here.
