MLB Insider Reveals Intriguing Option for Reds in Free Agency

The Reds have signed two relief pitchers this offseason to secure their bullpen, but have yet to add any offense, which was clearly their biggest need.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden picked out a match that he feels is perfect for the Reds. That match is Japanese superstar, Munetaka Murakami.

He had the Mariners, Reds, and Marlins as the best fits.

"Murakami has tremendous power and enough swing-and-miss to make executives nervous," Bowden wrote. "He might have to sign a shorter-term deal than he expected to prove he'll be able to cut down on the punchouts. His window to sign with an MLB team closes on Dec. 22 so teams need to decide soon if the risk on the strikeouts is worth the reward of power."

In 2025, he dealt with multiple injuries, which led him to play in just 69 games. However, in those 69 games, he tore the cover off the ball.

The 25-year-old slashed .286/.392/.659 with 34 extra-base hits, including 24 home runs.

Murakami played mostly third base in Japan, but he struggled defensively at the position, and projects as a first baseman or DH in the majors.

The Reds could certainly use a power bat in their lineup and Murakami could provide that. They've struggled at the DH spot ever since the DH spot became a thing in the National League.

However, there are some question marks when it comes to Murakami and whether his talent will translate to Major League Baseball.

His Z-Contact%, which is how often a player makes contact in the strike zone, is at just 73%. To put that in comparison, MLB's average for Z-Contact% in 2025 was around 83%. He also strikes out a lot and that number is only likely to increase when he faces better pitching in MLB.

CBS Sports's CJ Anderson projected Murakami to get a six-year, $140 million contract.

Whatever team that signed him will also have to pay his posting fee.

While that contract isn't huge, it is out of Cincinnati's price range. I would be shocked if Cincinnati found a way to sign Murakami. It feels like a risk the front office would not be willing to take.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



