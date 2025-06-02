Reds 2024 Draft Pick Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week
Reds top prospect Chase Burns has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week.
The 2024 first-round draft pick struck out four in six scoreless innings for Double-A Chattanooga on Friday. He walked a batter and gave up just two hits.
Burns has made 10 starts between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga. He is 5-3 with a 1.93 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings.
Despite all of the success, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said they're not quite ready to promote the youngster.
“It’s not something where we’re ready to go,"Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "It just depends on how his progression goes. Obviously, there’s some things to work on, some speedbumps. But he’s pitched really well overall.”
Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson is very pleased with how Burns has performed this season as well.
“He just doesn’t give up hard contact,” Derek Johnson told Charlie Goldsmith. “He doesn’t give up very many hits. It feels like he’s in the strike zone as much or more than what we thought he was going to be.
You can see the Lookouts' announcement below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast