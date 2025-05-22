Inside The Reds

Floyd has been fantastic this season.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 19, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Ty Floyd (9) throws against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Ty Floyd (9) throws against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
MLB.com highlighted the most pleasant prospect surprise for each team this season.

They chose starting pitcher Ty Floyd for the Reds.

"Taken No. 38 overall in the 2023 Draft out of Louisiana State, Floyd is pitching the first competitive innings of his pro career this season after missing all of 2024 following shoulder surgery last May," MLB.com wrote. "He’s understandably being built back up slowly with Single-A Daytona, and his last outing was a clunker, but overall the Reds have to be happy with Floyd’s 3.25 ERA, .147 BAA and 10.1 K/9 rate. The fastball still isn’t quite as crisp as in 2023 (averaging more around 92 mph than 94 at LSU that spring), but he’s missing bats with it as well as with some of his secondaries."

After missing all of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury, Floyd has been a pleasant surprise this year.

You can see the full list of prospect surprises here.

You can watch some highlights of Floyd below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

