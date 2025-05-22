Reds Pitching Prospect Ty Floyd Earns Surprise Recognition from MLB.com
MLB.com highlighted the most pleasant prospect surprise for each team this season.
They chose starting pitcher Ty Floyd for the Reds.
"Taken No. 38 overall in the 2023 Draft out of Louisiana State, Floyd is pitching the first competitive innings of his pro career this season after missing all of 2024 following shoulder surgery last May," MLB.com wrote. "He’s understandably being built back up slowly with Single-A Daytona, and his last outing was a clunker, but overall the Reds have to be happy with Floyd’s 3.25 ERA, .147 BAA and 10.1 K/9 rate. The fastball still isn’t quite as crisp as in 2023 (averaging more around 92 mph than 94 at LSU that spring), but he’s missing bats with it as well as with some of his secondaries."
After missing all of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury, Floyd has been a pleasant surprise this year.
You can see the full list of prospect surprises here.
You can watch some highlights of Floyd below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast