WATCH: You Won't Believe What This Reds Minor Leaguer Did in His First Three Games
Last winter, the Cincinnati Reds signed John Michael Faile to a minor league contract.
Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference’s triple crown once.
He went undrafted and played with the Billings Mustangs last summer, hitting .393/.483/.734 with 54 doubles, a triple, and 81 home runs.
After the Reds signed him, he played 25 games for the ACL Reds this summer, hitting .333/.457/.561/1.017 before the organization decided to have him skip Low-A and promote him to High-A Dayton last week.
He is hitting .429 with a 1.538 OPS in the three games since being promoted and has hit a home run in all three games, including a grand slam on Saturday night.
Faile has had a fantastic week and is currently one of the cooler stories in Minor League Baseball.
Watch the grand slam he hit on Saturday night below:
