Reds Outfielder Leaves Game After Hit By Pitch
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn left Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch.
In the top of the sixth, with the game tied at five, Blake Dunn was hit in the elbow on an 0-2 pitch. He winced over in pain and Hector Rodriguez came in the game to replace Dunn.
While it's a longshot for Dunn to make the team out of camp, he had a great couple of days. Yesterday, Dunn his his first home run of the spring. Before being pulled from today's game, Dunn threw a guy out at the plate from right field and had a bases-loaded double that scored three runs.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall went out of his way to bring up Dunn this offseason, whille appearing on the Reds Hot Stove.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
“Blake Dunn had a great second half," Krall said. "I think he hit .344 in the second half in Triple-A.”
Francona told the media after the game that Dunn is okay. He also had high praise on Dunn's outfield assist.
“That’s as good of a throw as you can make,” Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. “I love seeing stuff like that. He’s a very good defender.”
The Reds beat the Brewers 9-7 to improve to 4-3 this spring.
Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds on Sunday against the Athletics. Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan, Brock Burke, Graham Ashcraft, Connor Phillips, Tejay Antone, Zach Maxwell, and Luis Mey are also scheduled to pitch.
Sunday's game will begin at 3:05 ET. It will be on 700 WLW, but the game will not be televised.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4