Reds Outfielder Leaves Game After Hit By Pitch

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn left Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch.

In the top of the sixth, with the game tied at five, Blake Dunn was hit in the elbow on an 0-2 pitch. He winced over in pain and Hector Rodriguez came in the game to replace Dunn.

While it's a longshot for Dunn to make the team out of camp, he had a great couple of days. Yesterday, Dunn his his first home run of the spring. Before being pulled from today's game, Dunn threw a guy out at the plate from right field and had a bases-loaded double that scored three runs.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall went out of his way to bring up Dunn this offseason, whille appearing on the Reds Hot Stove.

“Blake Dunn had a great second half," Krall said. "I think he hit .344 in the second half in Triple-A.”

Francona told the media after the game that Dunn is okay. He also had high praise on Dunn's outfield assist.

“That’s as good of a throw as you can make,” Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. “I love seeing stuff like that. He’s a very good defender.”

The Reds beat the Brewers 9-7 to improve to 4-3 this spring.

Up Next

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Left-hander Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds on Sunday against the Athletics. Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan, Brock Burke, Graham Ashcraft, Connor Phillips, Tejay Antone, Zach Maxwell, and Luis Mey are also scheduled to pitch.

Sunday's game will begin at 3:05 ET. It will be on 700 WLW, but the game will not be televised.

