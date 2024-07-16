Aaron Judge Offers Up Huge Praise For Elly De La Cruz at All-Star Game
CINCINNATI — Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has taken baseball by storm since he was promoted to the big leagues last season.
The 22-year-old will play in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday night. De La Cruz's athleticism, speed and talent caught the eye of Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.
"The guy is electric," Judge said. "He's good for the game. Definitely going to be rooting for him and follow him for his career."
Judge also said that he would lose to De La Cruz in a race, even if he had a 15-yard head start.
Watch his entire answer in the video below:
