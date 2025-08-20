Angels Broadcaster In Awe of Elly De La Cruz's Speed On Play He Scores From First
In the fourth inning of a 1-1 ballgame on Tuesday night, Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar hit a blooper down the left field line. Elly De La Cruz somehow scored all the way from first base and Los Angeles Angels broadcaster Matt Vasgersian could not believe it.
This gave the Reds a 2-1 lead in a game where the Reds went on to win 5-4.
“They’re going to wave him around on a base hit to left…Oh my goodness, now I’ve seen everything. Dude scored from first on a base hit to left field…We are talking about Ricky Henderson stuff here, folks.”
De La Cruz has been dealing with a quad injury for a while now, but it seems to be getting better.
After the game, De La Cruz commented on it briefly.
"We're getting better," De La Cruz said. "We're getting better."
He declined to comment when asked if he was 100%.
Watch and listen to Matt Vasgersian's call below:
