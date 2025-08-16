Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Shortstop Elly De La Cruz Been Dealing with Leg Issue

De La Cruz has been running way less on the bases this season.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a RBI double hit by outfielder Austin Hays (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a RBI double hit by outfielder Austin Hays (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park.
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. He mentioned that Elly De La Cruz has been dealing with a quad issue for a while now.

The 23-year-old has 67 stolen bases and led Major League Baseball in 2024, but has just 31 so far this season. He's been way less aggressive on the basepaths, which could be a combination of dealing with this issue and Francona's philosophy.

"He's had to manage that quad for a while, and I think he's managed it really well," Francona told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer. "I think he's coming through the other side of that to where his speed is up. It's not quite where it would be, but he's on this improving trajectory."

De La Cruz is slashing .276,.349/.461 with 47 extra-base hits this season. He was named an All-Star for thr second consecutive season.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

