Baseball America's Prospect Rankings: Analyzing the Reds 6-10 Ranked Prospects
Baseball America ranked the Cincinnati Reds' top prospects on Tuesday.
Check out the prospects ranked 6th-10th below, including our own analysis and insights from the Reds Senior Director of Player Development Jeremy Farrell. If you missed our analysis of the top five prospects, go here.
6. Edwin Arroyo
The Reds acquired Arroyo in July 2022 in the Luis Castillo trade with the Mariners.
The 21-year-old slashed .248/.321/.427 in 119 games for High-A Dayton in 2023, but missed the entire 2024 campaign due to an injury sustained in spring training.
Arroyo has played in 17 games in the Arizona Fall League and is slashing .268/.325/.352 with seven stolen bases.
"Similar boat as Matt and Christian," Reds Senior Director of Player Development Farrell said. "So, looking to make up some of the at-bats and get out and get the reps to shortstop as he gets ready for spring training. But, he's been healthy. All's been good with Edwin."
7. Sal Stewart
The Reds drafted Stewart with the 32nd overall pick in 2022. Stewart played in 80 games with High-A Dayton before missing the rest of the season due to injury. Known for his advanced approach at the plate, he 20-year slashed .279/.391/.454 with 32 extra-base hits in 2024.
"Before Sal Stewart got hurt, he was continuing to progress and do the things that we felt like he had the ability to do when we drafted him," Farrell said. "Advanced feel to hit, advanced feel for the strike zone, knows what he's trying to do. He was taking steps forward defensively, both at third base and second base. So those are a few of the guys that stand out this year."
8. Sammy Stafura
The Reds drafted Stafura out of high school in the second round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.
Stafura, still only 19, played 92 games in Arizona before being called up to Low-A Daytona midway through the season. In 77 games with the Tortugas, he slashed .255/.374/.379 with 20 extra-base hits and 27 stolen bases.
"It was a really positive year for Sammy Stafura," Farrell said. "He stayed back in extended spring training when we broke camp. He didn't sulk and took it upon himself to continue to prove that he belonged in Single-A Daytona in 2024. He went out and he did that. When the opportunity arose, he went to Daytona and continued to improve. The kid loves to play baseball. He works. He has fun. He played a really, really solid shortstop. The quality of the at-bats got better as the season progressed."
9. Tyson Lewis
The Reds drafted Lewis out of high school in the second round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. Lewis was named the Gatorade Nebraska Baseball Player of the Year.
Lewis spent his 2024 season getting at-bats in Arizona at the Reds' complex.
The 18-year-old was the 39th-best prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
10. Ricardo Cabrera
Considered one of the best prospects on the 2022 international market, the Reds signed Cabrera for $2.7 million.
The 20-year-old played in 105 games for Low-A Daytona in 2024, slashing .253/.351/.399 to go with 35 extra-base hits and 19 stolen bases.
"Cabrera’s right-handed bat is clearly going to be his calling card, MLB Pipeline wrote in Cabrera's profile. "He has an advanced feel for hitting with outstanding bat speed and the ability to use all fields. His overall approach improved some, with an increase in walks as his strikeout rate ticked down a bit in 2023. Like with many young hitters, he’ll need to keep working on recognizing spin, but he can really punish a fastball.
