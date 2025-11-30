The Reds have yet to make any sort of splash this offseason, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand recently picked the most logical trade candidate for each team in Major League Baseball.

For the Reds, he chose Hunter Greene.

"The Reds have made it clear that they are not actively shopping Greene, a 2024 All-Star who has posted a 2.76 ERA in 258 innings over the past two seasons.," Feinsand wrote. "Then again, when is the last time a team came out and said it was planning to move one of its top young stars? Cincinnati has plenty of rotation depth, and if the top hitters on the market prove to be too pricy, there’s always a chance the Reds could use Greene to land the big bat they’re seeking."

Despite all of the rumors surrounding Greene this offseason, Reds President of Operations Nick Krall downplayed the idea of trading their ace.

"It’s really tough to get rid of a top-of-the-rotation starter," Krall said. "I am not ever going to say never, but it’s a really tough thing to actually do.”

Reds manager Terry Francona shared similar feelings.

"I don't think those things are going to happen,"Francona said. "Pitching is too hard for us to acquire through free agency and we are fortunate that we have developed some pretty good starting pitching. Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott took big steps forward. We got to keep Hunter on the mound because when he is, he's about as good as anybody."

While I am sure the Reds are listening, it would need to take an absolute haul for them to actually pull the trigger.

You can see Feinsand's full article here.

