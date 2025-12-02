MLB Executives Expect Reds to Make Most Noise This Winter

The Cincinnati Reds finished the 2025 season 83-79, securing the third and final National League Wild Card spot and making it back to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013.

If the Reds want to build on last season, this offseason is crucial.

ESPN polled 16 executives across Major League Baseball and asked them some questions about the offseason.

One question that was asked was, "Which smaller-market team will make the most noise this winter?"

Only the Pittsburgh Pirates received more votes than the Reds.

"One voter who chose the Reds didn't mince words," they wrote. " 'Their lineup was not very good; they likely know they need to upgrade their position player group. Schwarber went to high school in the Cincinnati suburbs.' "

Kyle Schwarber's name continues to come up. Yesterday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported that the Reds are showing interest in the veteran slugger.

"Kyle Schwarber: The bellwether of the class,"Passan wrote on Threads."Schwarber’s market is healthy. He’s going to get years, and he’s going to get AAV, and at this point, he might be the likeliest of the big free agents to sign first. Unclear if something gets done before the meetings, but I’d be surprised if they end and he doesn’t have a team. The Phillies remain the favorite, with Boston, Cincinnati, the Mets and others in the mix."

The Reds could certainly use someone to protect Elly De La Cruz's bat in the lineup.

Whether it's Schwarber or someone else, the Reds should be aggressive this offseason and make a big slash.

