Cincinnati Reds Ace Takes Promising Step Forward in Injury Recovery

Greene pitched for the ACL Reds on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds Hunter Greene pitcher (21) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 23, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds Hunter Greene pitcher (21) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 23, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene made his first rehab start on Wednesday afternoon for the ACL Reds.

The ACL Reds won 18-6 and Greene pitched two strong innings. The right-hander did not give up a hit and struck out four over two scoreless innings. He threw 28 pitches, 16 of which were strikes, and walked a batter.

The 25-year-old flamethrower has been on the injured list for a couple of months with a groin strain. He was set to go on a rehab assignment a couple of weeks ago, but felt something and the Reds elected to send him to their complex in Arizona to continue to rehab the injury.

He is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings this season.

It is expected that Greene will head to Louisville for his next rehab start.

