Cincinnati Reds Activate TJ Friedl From Injured List, Designate Mike Ford for Assignment

The outfielder was placed on the injured list with a broken thumb on May 13.

Greg Kuffner

May 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) reacts after hitting a single in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds have activated TJ Friedl from the injured list. To make room for the move, they designated Mike Ford for assignment.

Friedl was only able to play in six games after coming back from his broken wrist before he was hit by a pitch and fracturing his thumb.

He was a vital part of the Reds offense in 2023, posting a .279/.352/.467 slash line.

The Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the finale of the three game series today at 1:10 ET.

