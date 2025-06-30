Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Appear to be Reuniting With Familiar Face

Farmer previously pitched for the Reds in three seasons.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Buck Farmer (46) throws a pitch in the sixth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The Oakland Athletics won 5-4.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Buck Farmer (46) throws a pitch in the sixth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The Oakland Athletics won 5-4. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Buck Farmer might be signing with the Cincinnati Reds, according to a story on his wife's Instagram.

His wife shared a picture of Cincinnati Reds baggage and said, "Third time's a charm, right?"

The Atlanta Braves signed Farmer to a minor league deal back in February, but he struggled with their Triple-A affiliate and released him in the middle of April.

Farmer pitched for the Reds from 2022 to 2024, appearing in 176 games with an ERA of 3.68. He is coming off his best season with Cincinnati, where he had an ERA of 3.04 in 61 games.

When Farmer was released in April, I mentioned I wouldn't be surprised if a reunion with the Reds could be in the works.

The Cincinnati bullpen has thrown a lot of innings lately and you can simply never have too much bullpen depth.

Published
