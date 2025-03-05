Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Catcher Jose Trevino Excited to Learn Under Manager Terry Francona

Francona has won the American League Manager of the Year award three times

Greg Kuffner

Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) Hunter Feduccia (67) talks with Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) during the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jose Trevino was traded from the Yankees to the Reds on December 20 of last year. The Reds needed to fill a void at backup catcher and Trevino, a former All-Star, did just that.

"The caravan was cool, but when I found out I was going to be with Tito, I was like this is going to be great," Trevino said on the Jim Day Podcast. "Not only for me to spend time with the manager, but also for me to pick his brain about his skills and how he got into managing."

Trevino believes he has a future as a manager and plans to soak up as much wisdom as possible from Terry Francona. During the Reds Caravan, Jim Day noted that while most players sat in the back, Nick Krall, Francona, and himself occupied the front. It didn’t take long for Trevino to gravitate toward the front, eager to learn from his new manager at every opportunity.

"I think just understanding how he thinks as a manager, I think that's special. He's won. He's done it. He's finished it off and carried the trophy. Anytime you get someone with experience like that, there is something there. There is something that is an outlier, and I was just trying to get that information.

For now, Trevino’s focus remains on helping the Reds win and continuing to cement himself as one of the game's premier defensive catchers, but his leadership and curiosity make it easy to see a future where he’s calling the shots from the dugout.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

