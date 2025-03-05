Cincinnati Reds' Catcher Jose Trevino Excited to Learn Under Manager Terry Francona
Jose Trevino was traded from the Yankees to the Reds on December 20 of last year. The Reds needed to fill a void at backup catcher and Trevino, a former All-Star, did just that.
"The caravan was cool, but when I found out I was going to be with Tito, I was like this is going to be great," Trevino said on the Jim Day Podcast. "Not only for me to spend time with the manager, but also for me to pick his brain about his skills and how he got into managing."
Trevino believes he has a future as a manager and plans to soak up as much wisdom as possible from Terry Francona. During the Reds Caravan, Jim Day noted that while most players sat in the back, Nick Krall, Francona, and himself occupied the front. It didn’t take long for Trevino to gravitate toward the front, eager to learn from his new manager at every opportunity.
"I think just understanding how he thinks as a manager, I think that's special. He's won. He's done it. He's finished it off and carried the trophy. Anytime you get someone with experience like that, there is something there. There is something that is an outlier, and I was just trying to get that information.
For now, Trevino’s focus remains on helping the Reds win and continuing to cement himself as one of the game's premier defensive catchers, but his leadership and curiosity make it easy to see a future where he’s calling the shots from the dugout.
You can listen to Trevino's full interview with Jim Day here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast