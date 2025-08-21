Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Provides Update on Thumb Injury

Stephenson spoke about his injury on Wednesday.

Aug 9, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) looks to the Cincinnati dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson spoke to reporters on Wednesday after he was placed on the injured list with a fractured thumb.

"The past few days it had been feeling better," Stephenson said. "I was going to catch Lodolo's bullpen yesterday and then there was just one pitch that kind of blew it back up. So then yesterday was the first time I got an X-ray, and it showed there was a small fracture."

Jim Day reported that he will be out at least 10-14 days and then see how it feels. Day mentioned that it'll be a pain tolerance injury.

"It's disappointing, especially where we are at. I am still definitely optimistic, but we will know more on Friday when I see the hand guy. It works out perfect. We are going to Arizona and there is a really good hand doctor out there. We will see what he has to say and go from there."

Stephenson has played 72 games for the Reds this season and is slashing .226/.313/.393 with 24 extra-base hits.

Will Banfield was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday to serve as the backup catcher. When Banfield gets in a game, it will be his Major League debut.

