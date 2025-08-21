Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Provides Update on Thumb Injury
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson spoke to reporters on Wednesday after he was placed on the injured list with a fractured thumb.
"The past few days it had been feeling better," Stephenson said. "I was going to catch Lodolo's bullpen yesterday and then there was just one pitch that kind of blew it back up. So then yesterday was the first time I got an X-ray, and it showed there was a small fracture."
Jim Day reported that he will be out at least 10-14 days and then see how it feels. Day mentioned that it'll be a pain tolerance injury.
"It's disappointing, especially where we are at. I am still definitely optimistic, but we will know more on Friday when I see the hand guy. It works out perfect. We are going to Arizona and there is a really good hand doctor out there. We will see what he has to say and go from there."
Stephenson has played 72 games for the Reds this season and is slashing .226/.313/.393 with 24 extra-base hits.
Will Banfield was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday to serve as the backup catcher. When Banfield gets in a game, it will be his Major League debut.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast