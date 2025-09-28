Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot, New York Mets Lose to Miami Marlins
The Cincinnati Reds are headed to the postseason for the first time since the shortened 2020 season and for the first time in a full season since 2013.
The Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets, which clinched a playoff spot for the Reds. The two teams tied in the standings, each going 83-79, but the Reds held the tiebreaker.
Sunday was the first time the Reds have clinched a Postseason berth on the final day of a season in franchise history, according to Elias.
The Reds will travel to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers on Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. ET. Game two of the series will be on Wednesday at 9:08 p.m. ET.
It will be a best-of-three series, and each game will be played in Los Angeles. The winner of the series will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-five series.
Hunter Greene will be the likely starter for the Reds on Tuesday night in game one of the series.
Reds manager Terry Francona is the fifth skipper in team history to take the Reds to the postseason in his first season at the helm.
You can see all of the start times from Bob Nightengale's post below:
