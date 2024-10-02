Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Could Be Impacted By Major Shift in Local Television Revenue

This doesn't feel great...

James Rapien

Bally Sports broadcaster Jim Day interviews Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Monday, June 24, 2024. The Reds won 11-5.
CINCINNATI — Reds games won't be televised on Bally Sports next season.

Diamond Sports Group (DSG) said they plan to stop broadcasting games in 2025 for 11 of the 12 Major League Baseball teams that they currently have on their network. Diamond is the current operator of Bally Sports.

The Reds are one of seven teams that were under contract for the 2025 season. The other four teams had contracts that ended after the 2024 campaign.

They announced the decision on Wednesday. They'll continue carrying Atlanta Braves games.

The Athletic is reporting that Major League Baseball was "blindsided" by the announcement.

"We have no information about what is being done," MLB attorney Jim Bromley said at the court hearing according to The Athletic. "We've had no opportunity to review, and now we're in front of the court and being asked to make our comments."

Diamond is hoping to reach a new agreement with some of the teams they're dropping. It's unclear how Major League Baseball or the teams feel about renegotiating their television contracts.

"Today marks an important step forward for Diamond with the filing of a baseline plan to enable us to emerge from bankruptcy as a viable, go-forward business before year-end," a Diamond spokesperson said in a release. "We have delivered proposals to and remain in discussions with our MLB team partners around go-forward plans. We firmly believe that through our linear and digital offerings we have created the best economic and fan-friendly engine for all of our team partners."

There is conflicting reports on DSG's actual plans. Even if this is simply an attempt to renegotiate with teams like the Reds, it puts the future of Cincinnati baseball on Bally Sports in jeopardy.

The Reds make roughly $60 million in revenue from local television rights every season. It's an important revenue stream. This is big news that will take time to figure out—and it could impact the Reds in a major way.

James Rapien
