Cincinnati Reds Could Be Impacted By Major Shift in Local Television Revenue
CINCINNATI — Reds games won't be televised on Bally Sports next season.
Diamond Sports Group (DSG) said they plan to stop broadcasting games in 2025 for 11 of the 12 Major League Baseball teams that they currently have on their network. Diamond is the current operator of Bally Sports.
The Reds are one of seven teams that were under contract for the 2025 season. The other four teams had contracts that ended after the 2024 campaign.
They announced the decision on Wednesday. They'll continue carrying Atlanta Braves games.
The Athletic is reporting that Major League Baseball was "blindsided" by the announcement.
"We have no information about what is being done," MLB attorney Jim Bromley said at the court hearing according to The Athletic. "We've had no opportunity to review, and now we're in front of the court and being asked to make our comments."
Diamond is hoping to reach a new agreement with some of the teams they're dropping. It's unclear how Major League Baseball or the teams feel about renegotiating their television contracts.
"Today marks an important step forward for Diamond with the filing of a baseline plan to enable us to emerge from bankruptcy as a viable, go-forward business before year-end," a Diamond spokesperson said in a release. "We have delivered proposals to and remain in discussions with our MLB team partners around go-forward plans. We firmly believe that through our linear and digital offerings we have created the best economic and fan-friendly engine for all of our team partners."
There is conflicting reports on DSG's actual plans. Even if this is simply an attempt to renegotiate with teams like the Reds, it puts the future of Cincinnati baseball on Bally Sports in jeopardy.
The Reds make roughly $60 million in revenue from local television rights every season. It's an important revenue stream. This is big news that will take time to figure out—and it could impact the Reds in a major way.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast