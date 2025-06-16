Cincinnati Reds Elly De La Cruz in Elite Company with Unique Stat Line
Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz has been red hot lately, hitting home runs in each of the last four games.
He is one of two players in all of Major League Baseball to be hitting .270 or better, have 10 or more home runs, and steal 20 or more bases. The other? Jose Ramirez. That is pretty good company.
De La Cruz is slashing .273/.352/.498 with 30 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases this season. He leads all National League shortstops in home runs, RBIs, runs, extra-base hits, stolen bases, slugging percentage, and OPS.
The 23-year-old continues to improve. According to Bryce Spalding on X, De La Cruz has a career-best 26.1% strikeout rate, a career-best 10.3% walk rate, a career-best hard hit rate, and a career-best barrel rate.
It's sometimes easy to forget how young De La Cruz is. The Reds are lucky to have him and he's only going to continue to improve.
